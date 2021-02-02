Police: Man charged with attempted murder after setting booby trap to harm troopers

National-World

TWINING, Michigan (WNEM) — A Twining man has been charged with attempted murder and several other charges after Michigan State Police say he set up a booby trap to harm troopers.

Police were contacted on Jan. 19 to investigate a fraud complaint in Ogemaw County.

The victim, a woman from Merritt, told police her credit card was used to purchase more than $1,500 worth of items from the Walmart in West Branch.

The suspect was identified as 67-year-old Roger Allan Broadstone, of Twining.

On Jan. 20, troopers went to Broadstone’s house to interview him. He refused to speak to troopers and told them they would need a search warrant, police said.

Troopers obtained a search warrant and made entry into Broadstone’s home.

Broadstone barricaded himself inside the house, resisted troopers, and set up a booby trap and other preparations to harm the troopers, police said.

He was arraigned on Feb. 1 for five counts of attempted murder, one count of disarming a police officer non-firearm, one count of attempting to disarm a police officer firearm, four counts of assaulting/resisting and obstructing police, one count of assaulting/resisting and obstructing police causing injury, one count of placing offensive substance with intent to injure, one count of arson preparation to burn a dwelling, one count of weapons-ammunition possession by a felon, and one count of malicious destruction of police property.

Broadstone’s bond was set at $1.125 million.

