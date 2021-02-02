SIPH on board with Governor Little’s move to Stage 3

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Southeastern Idaho Public Health has endorsed Governor Brad Little decision on Tuesday to move Idaho to Stage 3.

"Since the beginning of this pandemic, Governor Little has really followed the data and made his decisions about what actions to take based on the data, and I think that this change is reflective of that," said SIPH Director Maggie Mann.

With recent decreases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in her own health district, Mann says now is an appropriate time to make that change.

"Right now and in the last couple of days, we've seen the lowest numbers that we have seen in six or seven months. So, we're very pleased about that and absolutely agree with and support the governor's new order."

Mann says the falling numbers could be a partial result from community members making responsible choices to help protect their favorite businesses and their fellow neighbors.

"People have been making those choices that we know are effective in limiting spread, which has helped to get us to this point where he can relax things a little bit," Mann said.

Still, Mann says its very important to routinely evaluate the data, as the virus can make a sudden uptick at any time.

"We continue to watch the data closely," Mann said. "We continue to understand as everyone does that this is a little bit unpredictable. So, we are hoping that these downward trends continue."

Now, Mann believes improving the vaccination process is the next critical step. With close to 4,000 vaccination appointments scheduled at SIPH in their first day of availability, Mann says its important to stay patient when waiting on a vaccine.

“Right now, we're getting just under about 2,000 doses a week most weeks, and so it's gonna take a while for us to get it to everyone who wants to," Mann said. "So, we just appreciate people's patience."

You can learn more about Stage 3 by visiting https://rebound.idaho.gov/stage-3-stay-healthy-guidelines/.