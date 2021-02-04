19-year-old dies after vehicle he was in slides off embankment at Mount Magazine

National-World

Logan County, Arkansas (KFSM) — A 19-year-old from Danville, Ark. is dead after a vehicle he was in slid off an embankment at Mount Magazine State Park in Logan County on Monday (Feb. 1).

According to a fatality report from Arkansas State Police, Roberto Oblea was a passenger in a Chevrolet Cruze traveling southbound on Highway 309 south of the Mount Magazine State Park Lodge when the vehicle left the roadway.

Police say the vehicle slid down a steep embankment before striking a tree on the passenger side.

The driver of the vehicle was also injured in the crash.

The crash happened around 6:20 a.m. Monday in an area of the park that has no lights in it.

His body is being held at the Roller Funeral Home in Paris, Ark.

Oblea’s family members have been notified about his death.

Mount Magazine is the highest point in Arkansas, with several rock cliffs.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this article stated that Oblea was the only person in the vehicle.

