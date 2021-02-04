Police Commissioner placed on leave after ‘disturbing issues’ surface

National-World

BOSTON (WBZ ) — Two days after being sworn in as Boston Police Commissioner, Dennis White has been placed on administrative leave.

Mayor Marty Walsh said “disturbing issues” were not known about the 32-year veteran of the department before he was selected to replace William Gross last week.

According to I-Team sources, Dennis White was involved in a domestic incident years ago. White’s wife at the time accused him of hitting her and threatening to shoot her. A restraining order was issued.

There was an internal investigation and White remained on the job.

The I-Team also reports his ex-wife is a Boston Police officer who has been on paid medical leave for at least five years. The city has hired an outside lawyer to investigate.

“These disturbing issues were not known to me or my staff, but should have been at the forefront,” Walsh said in a statement Wednesday night. “Upon learning of these serious allegations, I immediately acted, placing the Commissioner on administrative leave, while corporation counsel engages outside counsel to conduct a full and impartial investigation.”

White had most recently been a superintendent and chief of staff to the commissioner.

Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long will serve as acting Commissioner.

“I take any allegation of this nature very seriously. I fully support an independent investigation, and I defer any further comment until it is completed, “Boston City Council President Kim Janey said in a statement. She is expected to take over as acting mayor when Walsh heads to Washington to become Labor Secretary in the Biden administration.

