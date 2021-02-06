Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa announced the establishment of his foundation

National-World

Honolulu (KITV) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa announced the establishment of the Tua Foundation on his Twitter account, Thursday.

The Tua Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the support of youth initiatives, health and wellness, and other charitable causes.The Tua Foundation will primarily focus on charitable endeavors in South Florida, Alabama and Hawai`i. According to TuaFoundation.org, three grants totaling to $50,000 were awarded today to the Police Athletic League of North Miami in Floriday, Big Oak Ranch in Springville, Alabama, and the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame in Honolulu, Hawai’i.

“It is my deepest hope that the Tua Foundation will make a meaningful impact in support of those in need.” said Tua Tagovailoa, Founder & Chairman. “Helping others is a tenet of my faith and who I am. This is a cause close to my heart.”

