Man killed after cannon explodes at baby shower

GENESSEE COUNTY, Michigan (WNEM) — A man died in an explosion at a baby shower in Genesee County.

Michigan State Police Flint Post is investigating a fatal explosion that happened Saturday around 7:30 p.m.

People were gathered for a baby shower in Gaines Township when the homeowner fired a small cannon-type device.

Troopers said the cannon blew up causing metal shrapnel to hit three parked cars, the garage where the baby shower was being held and a 26-year-old Hartland man standing nearby.

The man had serious injuries and was rushed to Hurley Medical Center where he later died.

Michigan State Police is continuing to investigate the incident.

