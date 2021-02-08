Caught on camera: Elderly man brutally attacked, robbed in neighborhood

National-World

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Police say a 79-year-old man was attacked and robbed in the Lone Mountain neighborhood on Thursday at 4:55 pm.

Residential video shows the victim walking alone down the street, and two men following closely behind. They punched the victim, knocking him to the ground in the area of Kittredge Terrace and Turk Street.

“Hey, get off!” can be heard in the video.

According to investigators, the two suspects reached into the victim’s jacket, stole his property and ran into a getaway car nearby.

“I’m upset, I’m terrified, we have kids, our kids come out walk our dogs by themselves, because we feel like we live in a fairly safe neighborhood,” said Marie Hurabiell, who lives in the area. “And we’re close enough that we never thought something that bad could happen that quickly.”

Another brazen daytime crime was caught on camera in San Francisco on Friday.

A Tesla driver’s camera caught a robbery while in traffic at the I-80 Eastbound on-ramp near 8th street in San Francisco. He says he spoke to the victims, who noticed they were being followed, after a photo shoot.

SFPD says the robbers made off with camera equipment and a drone.

“I run by myself, I mean that, that changes how I feel about being in my own neighborhood,” added Hurabiell.

Officers searched the area for the vehicle and suspects but were unable to located them during thier investigation.

