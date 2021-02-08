Family of 18-year-old shot and killed by MPD claims he did not know he was firing at police, was trying to protect family

National-World

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Three days after 18-year-old Treyh Webster was shot and killed by Mobile police executing a search warrant at his home on Lakeview Drive, his family is breaking their silence, sharing their side of the deadly encounter.

Treyh Webster had been out on bond for a December robbery.

Police say that a week before he was killed, he and his brother Thyre tried to intimidate a witness to that robbery to get them not to testify, even shooting at him.

Police went to the Webster’s home Thursday morning with a search warrant, looking for guns and to arrest the brothers, but the family says the details of how that morning played out tell a different story from what police have said.

“They didn’t have to kill him,” said their mother, Georgette Sons.

The MPD swat team burst into their home just before 6:00 a.m. and police say Treyh Webster opened fire on them as they moved deeper into the home.

“Gave commands, they tried to suppress the fire of the individual by deploying a flash bang before returning fire, the subject continued to fire shots at the law enforcement officers,” said Chief Lawrence Battiste.

An officer fired back, killing Treyh Webster.

“He didn’t deserve to die.”

Webster’s family says they did not see him fire at officers.

They say, if he did he was only trying to protect their home and did not know he was facing police.

Treyh’s mother, Georgette Sons, is still recovering after being shot in the foot during the shootout.

She claims there was no knock at their door and says they had no idea it was police who had entered their home.

“We thought it was an intruder,” said Sons.

