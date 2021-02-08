Man charged in deadly Halloween stabbing

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WTIC/WCCT) — Police have made an arrest in a deadly October stabbing.

Officers responded on Halloween to Maple Avenue on the report of a person stabbed.

A male victim, later identified as 48-year-old Bryan Monroe of Manchester, was located with multiple stab wounds and succumbed to his injuries at Hartford Hospital.

On Sunday, February 7, detectives established probable cause and obtained an arrest warrant for 34-year-old Oniel Lewis.

Lewis was already taken into custody in relation to a separate incident, but was subsequently charged with one count of Murder and one count of Conspiracy to Commit Murder.

He remains in custody on $1 million bond.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.