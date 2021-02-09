Customers upset with continuous charges from trial offer

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Omaha, Nebraska (WOWT) — 6 News was notified about a trial offer that keeps coming back after you say no thanks.

It involves diet pills that left customers losing more than weight.

“Instead of losing weight, I lost money. I thought it would help boost me back but all it did is make me angry,” says Nikki Nielsen, a trial offer customer.

Lora Miller also tried a Keto Fit trial offer.

“I lost, I lost money and I lost weight just from being mad,” says Miller.

The Omaha area customers thought what do they have to lose. After a few weeks of using the trial product, they checked the account they provided for shipping and found they have been losing money.

“I agreed to something I thought was a one-time fee,” says Nielsen.

Nikki documented her return of the product but that didn’t stop the monthly charges on her credit card.

“$154 and I never agreed to that. Never in my life would I agree to give you money like that,” says Nielsen.

Lora says she lost almost $200 in the diet product trial offer.

“Well you have to return it in 30 days, well I didn’t get it until the 29th day. So, I sent it back but they kept it,” said Miller.

The Better Business Bureau gives Keto Fit an F rating after 227 complaints in a year.

Jim Hegarty from the Better Business Bureau says, “they’re advertising, you’re signing up for a trial offer, and then before you know it, you keep getting more and more product. There are unauthorized charges to your cards and this is a very large problem.”

Both customers say credit card disputes have been denied.

“I was so mad because of my stupidity but it looks legitimate,” says Miller.

Despite returning the product, the trial offer isn’t offering refunds. Telling customers they’re not able to do anything further on their account.

“It’s so frustrating because it’s not their responsibility to pay me because the credit card company said they took the money. They took the money, it’s their problem to pay me back,” says Nielsen.

Nikki says the trial offer should come with a warning of unexpected charges being possible. Canceling her credit card was the only way to put a lid on it.

Keto Fit of Arizona responded that there won’t be any more charges. However, any further action for a refund is between the customers and their credit card companies.

The Better Business Bureau recommends checking with them before agreeing to a trial offer. Beware if the offer requires a credit card number, even if it’s just for shipping.

Always read the fine print.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.