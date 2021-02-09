Mayor excited for Chubbuck’s potential with new City Hall

News

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) - The new City Hall building in Chubbuck is making significant progress after the project broke ground last spring.

Mayor Kevin England says the idea for the project came from asking a simple question.

"I told people I said 'let's pretend that we just barely became an incorporated city. What do we want to be', and we kind of started there," England said.

With community input, the answer came in the form of a brand new 26,000-square-foot City Hall building, located on the corner of Linden Avenue and Burley Drive.

Mayor England says he hopes the building will allow the city to have more of a distinguished downtown presence.

"We would ask the question 'where is downtown Chubbuck'?" England said. "There really isn't one. It’s kind of like Yellowstone Avenue, not much of a downtown. We recognized that that was worthy of our efforts to put together a plan to have a downtown."

The mayor says what he's most excited for is the expanded space it will provide for the Chubbuck Police Department.

"The police station is just a little sliver off of City Hall, and it certainly does not serve our law enforcement community well," England said. "Once we move out of here, this entire building will be remodeled into a new police station with opportunity for them to have the room they need."

The mayor says he's happy to see the project has gained excitement from the Chubbuck community.

"We couldn't be happier," England said. "We truly do feel support from the community. We’ve heard a lot, particularly since the building has gotten to the point where you can see what it, we've heard a lot of excitement."

The expected move-in to the new building is expected in the third week of July.