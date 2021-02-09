Missing snowmobiler found safe near West Yellowstone

News

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. (KIFI)-A snowmobiler, reported missing shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, was found safe Monday night.



West Yellowstone Police were notified by a local snowmobile rental shop that a group of three snowmobilers returned to the shop without one of their party.



They told a deputy they became separated in the area of Reas Pass, about 8 miles south of West Yellowstone. A search effort was launched for the inexperienced snowmobiler as temperatures dropped into single digits.



The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue in West Yellowstone, Custer-Gallatin National Forest, and Montana Fish and Wildlife and Parks all responded to assist in the search.



The snowmobiler was located walking down the trail after his snowmobile got stuck and he was unable to free it on his own.



Volunteers got the machine unstuck and escorted the man back to West Yellowstone.

