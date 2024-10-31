Skip to Content
A bit of a break for Friday with more rain and snow this weekend

today at 4:26 PM
Published 4:18 PM

For Halloween night, there is a chance of rain and snow showers before 9pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 9pm and midnight. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low temperature in the mid 20’s. South southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Partly sunny for Friday, with a high temperature in the upper 40’s. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. A chance of snow for the higher elevations.

For this Saturday, we’ll see a chance of rain and snow with mostly cloudy skies. A high temperature in the mid 40’s for the Snake River Plain. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Scattered snow and rain for Sunday. A high temperature around 40°. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

