Skip to Content
Idaho Falls

One bond and several levies to be voted on this Election Day

Concept art for Soda Springs School District's potential new high school
Soda Spring School District
Concept art for Soda Springs School District's potential new high school
By
today at 1:10 PM
Published 3:23 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - School districts across the Eastern Idaho are asking for millions of dollars in bonds and levies. Below is a breakdown of the amounts Idahoans are being asked to vote on this Election Day.

School Bond

Soda Springs School District is the only school district in the area asking for bond in November. It's a 20-year bond of $55.2 million to fund a new high school, upgrades to the district’s elementary school, and other items. Passing the bond requires about two-thirds majority vote.

Plant Facility Levies

Two school districts are asking for Plant Facilities Levy. Funds from a Plant Facilities Levy are used for building maintenance, furnishings, and school buses. Unlike a bond, a plant levy requires a 55% passage from voters.

West Jefferson School District is asking for a 10-year levy of $3 million, which would replace the existing levy at the same rate. The tax burden would be about $90.94 per $100,000 in taxable assessed value annually.

Challis School District is requesting a 5-year, $250,000 plant facilities levy. The tax burden would be about $5 per $100,000 in taxable assessed value per year.  

Supplemental Levies

Nine school districts are asking for supplemental levies. These funds go toward salaries, books, technology, school aides, resource officers, and other items. Below is a breakdown of the school districts.

School DistrictSupplemental Levy Value for 2-yearsTax Burden per year per $100,000 taxable assessed valueTax Burden Increase or Decrease
Bonneville School District 93$11.6 million$77.13Same as current
Challis School District$1.4 million$74.79Decrease, current tax burden is $94.06
Clark County School District$500,000$130Decrease, current tax burden is $138
Fremont County School District$3 million$36Decrease, current tax burden is $49
Idaho Falls School District$16 million$96Increase, current tax burden is $95 ($1.2 million more than previous levies of $6.8 million)
Pocatello-Chubbuck School District$16.5 million$113Same
Ririe School District$745,000$94Increase, current levy is $84
Teton School District$9.9 million$83Same
West Jefferson$720,000$109.13Same

Allocations:

Article Topic Follows: Idaho Falls

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Noah Farley

Noah is a reporter for Local News 8.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content