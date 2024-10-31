Idaho governor, superintendent unveils order to restrict cell phone use in schools

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Governor Brad Little and Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield have issued an Executive Order to restrict cell phone use in schools.

They are calling it the "Phone Free Learning Act." It encourages all schools to adopt a policy to restrict phones in schools by the end of the 2024-2025 school year. If the districts adopt the policy, they would be offered a one-time award of $5,000.

“When kids are more concerned about what’s happening on their cell phones than what they are learning in class, we need to respond," Governor Little said in a news release Thursday afternoon. "Cell phones, and social media in particular, present negative effects on young Idahoans’ mental health and learning environments. We are encouraging school districts to adopt cell phone restriction policies that best fit the students, families, and teachers they serve,” Governor Little said.

“Research has shown that phones have changed our kids’ brains and that their presence in the classroom makes learning more difficult,” Critchfield said. “This gives our students the break they need so they can focus their full attention on what they’re at school to do – learn. Thoughtful policies implemented well will support parents, schools and communities in setting their students up for academic success.”

Little and Critchfield hope legislators will create a state-wide policy during the upcoming legislative session.

The Phone Free Learning Act can be found at this link: https://gov.idaho.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/eo-2024-11.pdf

Additional resources, including a policy checklist and more information on the award, are available at this link: https://sde.idaho.gov/topics/cell-phone-policy/