Saving cats and dogs from a structure fire

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (Blackfoot Fire Department Facebook) – Yesterday evening at approximately 5:30, your Blackfoot Fire Department was dispatched to the Merdian street area for report of a structure fire.

Ambulance 2 was first to arrive on scene and found heavy smoke coming from the garage of the house. Ambulance 2 entered and searched the home for occupants, rescuing several dogs and cats in the process. Engine 3 and Ladder 1 arrived shortly after and initiated an aggressive interior attack, quickly extinguishing the fire and keeping it contained to the garage, saving the house from further damage.

No injuries were reported, and we are proud to serve the citizens of Blackfoot and Bingham County! Huge thank you to the Blackfoot Police Department for their assistance with traffic control and animal rescue!