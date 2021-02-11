23-year-old UPS employee shot to death in Raleigh

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Raleigh, North Carolina (WRAL) — A 23-year-old UPS employee was shot and killed in the 600 block of South East Street Wednesday afternoon.

Dylan Scott Wall was shot and taken to a hospital for treatment, police said, but died as a result of his injuries.

Police have arrested Stephen Joseph Bynem, 30, and charged him with murder in connection with Wall’s death. Bynem has been transported to the Wake County Detention Center.

A witness told WRAL News that they saw packages and a UPS employee on the ground.

Just before 3 p.m., SWAT officers assembled near a UPS truck and then entered a white home.

Another witness told WRAL News that he heard at least seven shots.

UPS released a statement regarding Wall’s death, saying, “We are heartbroken by the loss of our colleague, and offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh Crime Stoppers at 919-834-HELP (4357) or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.