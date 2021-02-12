Helping senior citizens get vaccinated for Covid-19

National-World

MONROE COUNTY, PA (WNEP) — Setting up an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine hasn’t been easy for many Pennsylvanians.

Gov. Tom Wolf addressed the situation, saying the state needs to do a better job of helping residents, especially those who are 65 and older.

“We know we need to do more. We know folks need help getting appointments, help with transportation. They need help when it comes to answering questions, and they need help when it comes to providing reassurance. There are some creative solutions to these problems that the state partners are providing through coordination,” said Gov. Wolf.

Members of the Wolf administration are reaching out to community partners, such as Area Agencies on Aging, to get seniors connected.

Newswatch 16 stopped by the Monroe County Area Agency on Aging near Stroudsburg to ask how the people there plan to help older adults eligible for the vaccine.

“We are currently in the process of working with our safety manager to implement and work out a plan. In the interim, prior to that plan being in place, older adults can contact our agency. We are confident that we will have the manpower to assist with helping them in the right direction,” said Tatiana Chaplar, Monroe County Area Agency on Aging.

Agency members tell Newswatch 16 this office is an incredibly important resource to older adults, especially those who aren’t tech-savvy, seeing as everything is done online these days.

“They need a lot of assistance, especially through just day to day, depending on their situation, and especially through something like this where they might not have access to social media or computers to get up-to-date information. It’s good that they are able to contact us, and we can provide them with that information,” said Chaplar.

