High School students evacuated due to gas leak in school gym
SPRINGDALE, AR (KFSM) — According to Springdale school leaders, Central Junior High students were evacuated from the building due to a gas leak.
Students were evacuated around 3:30 p.m. Friday (Feb. 12) and school let out at 4 p.m.
Officials said no one was injured.
Police say a gas leak was found in the gym area but the school has shut it off at this time.
Officials say they evacuated the students as a safety precaution.
The cause of the leak is still under investigation.
This is a developing story.
