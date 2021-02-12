Person narrowly escapes serious injury (or worse) during massive pileup

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Fort Worth, Texas (KTVT) — As videos of the deadly Interstate-35W pileup in Fort Worth continue to spread through social media, one in particular showed a person who narrowly escaped serious injury, or worse, as the crashes were happening.

In a video captured by driver, Edgar Moncada, a person along the highway can be seen ducking near a wall as an 18-wheeler crashed into the pileup. That crash caused multiple vehicles to also go into the air.

The person was seen getting back up and continuing to walk. It’s unclear whether the person was in a vehicle right before the crash.

At least six people were killed and dozens more were injured in the massive crash that happened at around 6:30 a.m. due to weather, police said. Freezing rain and sleet fell overnight, which left roadways across North Texas wet and slick.

As many as 100 vehicles were involved in the pileup, according to police, and many drivers were trapped within their vehicles.

The crash caused numerous shutdowns between I-30 and and Loop 820, north of the downtown area.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.