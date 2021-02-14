Dangerous fugitive on the loose after a shootout with U.S. Marshalls

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)

An armed and extremely dangerous fugitive, Richard "Rocky " Iverson is still at large after a shootout with U.S. Marshalls in Pocatello Saturday night. Another man who was with Ivereson was shot and killed in the gunfire exchange.

On Saturday, 2/13 at approximately 10 p.m., U.S. Marshals were involved in motor vehicle pursuit resulting in the suspect vehicle crashing at the corner of North 6th Avenue and East Sublette Street.

Two males exited the vehicle and one of the males engaged law enforcement with shots being fired. The incident did not involve Pocatello Police officers.

The man with Iverson was shot and died of his injuries. The second male fled eastbound. He is believed to be Richard “Rocky” Iverson. Iverson is described as being around 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. He has balding brown hair, brown eyes, and has tattoos on his neck, arms, and hands. He is considered to be armed and dangerous. If anyone knows his whereabouts or sees him, immediately contact law enforcement.

Authorities are not releasing any more information at this time but they say if you see Iverson do not approach him but call 911 or the U.S. Marshalls office immediately.

