Car goes off bridge into river, investigation underway

PORTLAND. Oregon (KPTV) — Portland Fire and Rescue reported a car somehow traveled off the side the Glenn Jackson Bridge on Sunday night and went into the the Columbia River.

Crews said they found the vehicle around 8:30 p.m., but no one has been found. As of Sunday, a search involving the Coast Guard and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office was launched and divers may be sent in.

On Monday morning, Portland police said they received a report of a vehicle going over the guard rail at 5:48 p.m. Sunday while it was traveling southbound on Interstate 205.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicates that the vehicle lost control and plunged into the river.

The Portland Police Bureau is working with other law enforcement agencies to investigate the incident.

PPB noted that the bureau does not have a river patrol or search and rescue capabilities and any such response will be managed by another agency.

