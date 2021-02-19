Health building renamed in honor of late Henderson commissioner

National-World

HENDERSON COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS ) — Henderson County renamed its Health and Human Services Building in honor of a late commissioner.

Charles “Charlie” Messer died in July. He was 66.

Messer served five terms and was known for his commitment to education, land planning and recreation.

The building on Spartanburg Highway will bear his name.

Former colleagues said Messer was all about making Henderson County a better place.

“We always would bat our ideas back and forth from each other,” former county commissioner Tommy Thompson said. “He was very supportive, loved Henderson County like you wouldn’t believe. As I mentioned earlier, he was a man who loved his god, his family and Henderson County.”

In addition to being a county commissioner, Messer was also the owner of Charlie’s on the Creek general store in Fletcher.

