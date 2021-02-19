Two passengers fined a combined $17,000 for allegedly faking negative COVID-19 tests

National-World

OTTAWA, Ontario (CTV News) — Transport Canada has fined two airline passengers a combined $17,000 after allegedly presenting falsified COVID-19 tests before flying back to Canada.

According to a news release, the passengers have been fined $10,000 and $7,000 respectively for “for presenting a false or misleading COVID-19 test and for making a false declaration about their health status.”

Transport Canada said the passengers boarded a flight from Mexico to Pierre-Elliot Trudeau Airport in Montreal on Jan. 23 after having tested positive for COVID-19 a few days prior.

Under current regulations, travellers must present a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of boarding a flight to Canada or provide proof of a positive result between 14 and 90 days prior to arrival.

Anyone failing to abide by these regulations can face a fine of up to $5,000 per violation.

“Transport Canada will continue to investigate incidents reported to the department and will not hesitate to take enforcement action where it is warranted,” the agency said.

