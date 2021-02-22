School opts-out of HS football: “We will never get this time in our life back”

National-World

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — While high school football games are back on in Washington and soon in Oregon, not all schools have the same opportunity to return to play.

“For all of the trouble that we went through, for it to just fall apart at the end? It’s very upsetting,” Brian Jackson, Parkrose Head Coach, said.

Oregon Duck alum Jackson’s first game as head coach at Parkrose High will have to wait a little bit longer.

“We are like the army from ‘300’. You should see it, man! You should see it!” he said.

Coach Jackson had to break the news to his army of young men after Friday’s practice.

“Last night I couldn’t sleep. Couldn’t think. Couldn’t do anything because I am just like, ‘Man, these boys don’t want to do nothing but play football,” Jackson said. “To not get the opportunity to see him show what he’s got has me torn up about it.”

The Parkrose School District could not opt-in to 11-man full contact football based on limited in-person instruction not yet put into place, therefore, not meeting state requirements to return to play.

“I feel like we have had several chances to either figure it out or figure out when we are going to do it,” he said.

Instead, Parkrose will offer 7-on-7 and lineman challenges.

“It really doesn’t make sense. 7-on-7, you are still out there with dudes, and you are still getting in people’s personal spaces. You are still competing. Why can’t we have the lineman out there, too, working with them?” The 5A Northwest Oregon Conference co-lineman of the year said. “We are all on one team. Why just have the skill players go out there when we could have everyone play?”

“This kid has dreams to play football,” Jackson said. “I did everything in my power to make sure that this kid his senior season, and they snatch it away from him.”

Delgado and the Parkrose Class of 2021 were part of Broncos history two years ago, winning the program’s first-ever playoff game and advancing to the 5A quarterfinals under the guidance and leadership of Coach Jackson and Keanon Lowe.

“It was a big developmental point in my life, it’s not to be afraid to be great. That is a problem I had early in high school, and my coaches helped me realize that I have potential,” Delgado said. “If I want it, I got to work hard. I got to get it. I’ve got to change my mindset.”

Parkrose joins schools like Gresham, Barlow, David Douglas, Centennial and Reynolds, who have opted out as the first week of a five-game slate is set to begin elsewhere in Oregon next Friday night.

“We will never get this time in our life back,” Delgado said.

“It’s a lifestyle. It’s more than just, I want to go out there and hit some people, right?” Jackson said.

“I know a lot of people have family situations that they are struggling in, and football is a huge outlet for kids,” Delgado said. “I’ve seen it, I’ve been around it, I’ve been one of those kids myself.”

Delgado says he will take advantage of the virtual lineman challenges.

