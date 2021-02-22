Students get lessons in Mardi Gras

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Mardi Gras is a month long celebration of parties, food and music.

And many local students got a chance to do some celebrating of their own.

Music teacher Laura Provine is teaching a Mardi Gras-themed music lesson for students in the PEP program.

The students are learning about and hearing New Orleans jazz music.

Plus, they get Mardi Gras beads and get to see examples of other items associated with the holiday.

“With this population, it’s always adaptive, trying to find something they can interact with and engage with.

But to be able to have them enjoy it and have fun is my goal,” Provine said.

During February, other PEP programs throughout Buncombe County will learn about the history and traditions of Mardi Gras.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.