‘We lost our family’: Barn fire kills every animal inside animal sanctuary

NEWCASTLE, California (KOVR) — A devastating fire destroyed an animal sanctuary barn in Newcastle and killed every animal inside.

Melyssa Descovich, the owner of The Enchanted Forest-Exotic Animal Sanctuary, said on Facebook that the flames tore through the barn at around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Descovich said the whole barn is lost and every animal inside fell victim to the flames.

“We didn’t lose animals, we lost our family out here,” she said.

Video shows the farmhouse full of her animal family fully engulfed in flames overnight. By the time anyone arrived, there was no way to save the beloved creatures inside. Geese, ducks, and tortoises were among the animals that could not escape.

At this time, it is unknown how many animals were inside.

Descovich built a place that took in animals in crisis, and created peace for them.

Clayton Porsche is a regular guest of the sanctuary. He went by after the tragedy along with his daughter to donate supplies for the survivors.

“There is an opportunity for a lot of people to help give support for the sanctuary,” he said.

Cal Fire and the Placer County Sheriff’s office are investigating what caused the fire.

Descovich said the sanctuary will be closed indefinitely while they figure out their next steps.

“They’re our family members, they’re absolutely family,” Descovich said.

