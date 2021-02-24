Uber driver received 19 stitches after being pistol-whipped during carjacking

National-World

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — Uber driver Brian Miller said he’d put his window down while he smoked a cigarette and waited on his next run. “Next thing I know I get, I get a gun stuck to the side of my head.”

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating the early Sunday morning carjacking in the 1200 block of Childress Avenue.

Miller said the two carjackers got in and forced him to drive to a darker area and then struggled with him as they tried to take away his wallet.

“I’m fighting at this point for my life,” Miller said.

During the struggle, he said the carjackers pistol-whipped him and kicked him in his head and side. Later he received 19 stitches because of the cuts he suffered.

News 4 spoke with a several people who live on Childress Avenue where the carjacking occurred but they said they didn’t hear anything. They all said it’s typically a quiet place to live.

“We’ve been here a year or so and never had any problems,” Colin Wallace said.

Miller said the carjackers failed to take his wallet but got away with the white 2018 Ford Escape that he’d rented from Avis Rent-A-Car. He said they also got away with a backpack which had $2,000 in it that he planned to use as a down payment on a new vehicle.

“Right now I’m financially screwed,” Miller said. “I have no vehicle and I can’t work.”

But Miller said he refuses to live his life in fear and plans to continue working as an Uber driver if he can get a car to drive.

