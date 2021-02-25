Mother, daughter honored by city for saving stranger on bridge

National-World

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A mother and daughter are being honored by the City of Pittsburgh for being outstanding neighbors after they saved a stranger on the Homestead Grays Bridge.

In Council Chambers Wednesday, Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich declared Feb. 24 Tanikka Pinnix and Layla Gooden Day, recognizing the two women as outstanding citizens whose empathy and kindness prevented a tragedy.

“I know that on that day you probably didn’t wake up thinking that today’s the day I’m going to change the world, but due to a series of unpredictable events, change the world you did. Because of what you did that day, another person is walking amongst us. I am incredibly grateful to have been there with you both that day, and to be with you now,” EMS District Chief Sypolt said.

The mother and daughter from West Mifflin were driving over the Homestead Grays Bridge last month when they saw a woman in distress, not wearing a coat, with one leg up on the bridge railing. The women quickly pulled over and convinced the woman to come down before EMS personnel got to the scene.

“We should remember the greatest commandment of all, which is to love one another. And when I saw the woman on the bridge that day, I saw my own child. I felt every emotion as though that were my own flesh and blood,” Pinnix said.

