Candle issues prompts mom to warn others of the dangers she saw

Atlanta (WGCL) — A local mother warns other parents after her candle went up in flames, but not in the way that she intended. It turns out, her problem is not all that uncommon.

While some fear it’s a certain brand causing problems, experts say there are several factors involved. The type of wicks, the texture, even the glass are all factors that could make a candle product more flammable. Valentina Chavis found out after a Christmas gift from Bath & Body Works caught fire. Similar viral Facebook posts this month show consumers dealing with ruptured products.

“If my daughter hadn’t walked in here, I probably would have loss my home that day,” Chavis said. “It caught fire, it shot out everywhere. It was all over the floor. It’s not like that candle had been burning all the wax out– it shot all the wax out.” She continued, “like a volcano going off.”

Pictures show the jar was left smoldered and her table ruined with wax. Chavis said she had to throw away her table dining set. With the exception of her daughter’s hand getting burned, she’s grateful it was not worse like some others.

“One lady messaged me a couple weeks ago and said her house burned down and everything because of the candles,” Chavis said.

Chavis’ Facebook post had shoppers responding from all over the country sharing their own stories about the company’s product.

However, Atlanta Fire Captain Nicolle Broch told CBS46 it’s unlikely just a single brand was the problem and instead there seems to be multiple factors at play. The captain showed CBS46’s Ciara Cummings a display of candles outside Fire Station No. 21. Each in the random assortment, she said, can all be susceptible to fire when over time water residue builds within it.

“It actually melts out and into the glass frame,” Broch said.

The fires are more likely when the wick has soy-based ingredients because soy holds more heat, Broch explained. She added, another factor is the width of the glass. Often, the thinner the glass, the greater the chance of over-heating. Atlanta Fire Captain Broch recommends using candles with wood wicks and throwing away old candles.

CBS46 reached out to Bath & Body Works for a statement:

“Every candle we sell is one we would confidently use in our own homes. Because safety is our top priority, our candles undergo extensive quality and safety testing that not only meets but also exceeds all applicable industry and government guidelines. Many factors beyond the construction of the candle itself can affect its performance, which is why we provide safe candle burning tips on our website and proper use guidelines on our products.

You can find our candle safety tips here: customercare.bathandbodyworks.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/1508/kw/candle safety.”

