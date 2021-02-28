The US Coast Guard is searching for a missing plane off the Florida coast

National-World

The US Coast Guard is searching for a small airplane that went missing Friday off the coast of Boca Raton, Florida.

Pilot Brendan Spratt, 87, was the only person aboard, according to a tweet Sunday from the Coast Guard’s 7th District headquarters in Miami.

“USCG assets will continue searching for the missing aircraft throughout the day and night,” USCG Southeast said in the tweet.

The Federal Aviation Administration told CNN late Friday that an alert notice was issued for the single-engine Lancair 320.

The plane disappeared about 17 miles southeast of Boca Raton, the Coast Guard said.

Anyone with information on the missing plane should contact the Coast Guard’s 7th District command center.