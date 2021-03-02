Amber Alert issued for missing 14 year old from Blackfoot

News

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police issued an Amber Alert for a missing 14-year-old.

The original Amber Alert for Francine Baird from Bingham County said she was abducted/endangered, but the Bingham County Sheriff's Office confirms that she is a missing runaway.

She is believed to be in danger due to her age.

Deputies in charge of the case said Baird was last seen March 1 at 11:00 p.m. She's described as a white female with blue eyes and blonde hair. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs around 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black or blue hoodie and blue jeans.

There was also previous reports of a ransom letter given to her parents asking for money, the Bingham County Sheriff's Office has verified that the letter was fake.

If you have any information that might help locate Baird, you are asked to call 208-785-1234 or 911 immediately.