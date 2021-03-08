School elections set for Tuesday, March 9

News

Several school districts across eastern Idaho are holding elections for Supplement Levies, Bond issues and recall elections.

Below is a breakdown for each school district.

For definition in simple terms, a supplemental levy is additional funding for a school district they don't receive from state education funding. Much of the funds go towards the maintenance of school buildings, extracurricular activities, salaries for staff, utilities, and other items the school district determines.

A supplemental levy requires a simple majority for approval. School Bonds usually require a two-thirds majority, and the majority needed to pass a plant facility levy varies depending on a complicated formula established by the legislature.

American Falls School District 381

Supplemental Levy: $2,750,000/year for 2 years

$294.92 per $100,000 assessed property value

This levy is the same amount as the last supplemental levy in 2019.

Bear Lake School District 33

Supplemental Levy: $650,000/year for 2 years

$65.33 per $100,000 assessed property value

This levy is the same amount as the last supplemental levy in 2019.

For more information, click here.

Blackfoot School District 55

There are two different questions on the ballot.



1) General Obligation Bond: $23.9 million over 20 years

- Build a new elementary school to replace I.T. Stoddard Elementary

- Construct an atrium at Blackfoot High School

- Renovate to the district's athletic complex

$102 per $100,000 assessed property value.

There is currently a bond levy of $84 per $100,000 assessed value which will expire in 2022. They say the proposed bond will not increase the overall tax per $100,000 of taxable assessed value because of the decrease in value on the supplemental levy.

2) Supplemental Levy: $2,000,000/year for 2 years

$203 per $100,000 assessed property value

The levy is a decreased from past levy of $2.275,000 with $231 per $100,000 assessed property value (or $28 less)

Bonneville School District 93

There are two different questions on the ballot.



1) Supplemental Levy: $6,800,000/year for 2 years

$167.30 per $100,000 property assessed value

This levy will increase from past years. Currently, the property assessed value is $142.70 per $100,000 property assessed value, an increase of no more than $24.60 per $100,000 property assessed value.

2) Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy: $3,800,000/year for 10 years

$93.50 per $100,000 assessed property value

Currently, the District collects a plant facilities levy that costs $68.90 per $100,000 property assessed value, which will expire June 30, 2021. The proposed plant facilities levy is estimated to result in an increase of no more than $24.60 per $100,000 property assessed value.

The plant facility levy requires a 60% margin for approval.

For more information on both levies, click here.

Butte County School District 111

There are two different questions on the ballot.

1) Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy: $103,000/year for 2 years

$52.73 per $100,000 assessed property value

2) Supplemental Levy: $160,000/year for 2 years

Challis School District 181

Supplemental Levy: $600,000/year for 2 years

$92.73 per $100,000 assessed property value

This levy has been the same for 8 years.

For more information, click here.



Clark County School District 161

Supplemental Levy: $250,000/year for 2 years

Fremont School District 215

There are two different questions on the ballot.

1) Plant Facilities Reserve Fund: $700,000/year for 10 years

$36.13 per $100,000 assessed property value

Currently, the District collects a plant levy that costs $15.50 per $100,000 assessed property value, and the current levy will expire when the proposed levy goes into effect, so the proposed levy produces a net increase of $20.62 per 100,000. Needs a 55% vote to pass.

2) Supplemental Levy: $1,500,000/year for 2 years

$77.42 per assessed property value

The supplemental levy amount was the same as last year.

For more information, click here.

Grace School District 148

There are two different supplemental levies on the ballot.

1) Supplemental Levy: $300,000 for one year

$170.34 per $100,000 assessed property value

The district has collected a $300,000-a-year levy for the past nine years.

2) Supplemental Levy: $150,000 for one year

$85.17 per $100,000 assessed property value

Currently, the district collects a Plant Facilities levy of $150,000, which will expire.

Idaho Falls School District 91

Supplemental Levy: $6,800,000/year for 2 years

$146 per $100,000 assessed property value

The supplemental levy amount has been the same since 2003.

For more information, click here.

Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25

There are four different questions on the ballot.



1) Supplemental Levy: 9,250,000/year for 2 years

$192.20 per $100,000 assessed property value

This levy has been the same amount for the past six years.

For more information, click here.

School Board member recall elections:

2) Zone 1: Jackie Cranor

3) Zone 2: Janie Gebhardt

4) Zone 3: Dave Mattson

Voters will only vote for the board member who represents their zone.

Past story: Effort to recall D25 Board members collecting donations, Gebhardt responds

Ririe School District 252

Supplemental Levy: $290,000/year for 2 years

$127 per $100,000 assessed property value

This levy is the same amount as in the past.

For more information, click here.

Rockland School District 382

Supplemental Levy: $210,000/year for 2 years

$432.17 per $100,000 assessed property value

This levy has an increase of $31.17 per $100,000 assessed property value.

Shelley School District 60

General Obligation Bond: $7.5 million

- Renovate and improve Goodsell Elementary School

- Renovate HVAC systems at Hobbs Elementary School

- Update technology throughout district with new cameras and electronic doors

- Construct, furnish and equip existing school facilities, including lighting, heating, ventilation and sanitation facilities and appliances

$116 per assessed property value

Currently, the school district is collecting a ten-year plant levy that costs $59 per assessed value. That levy expires this year.

For more information, click here.

Snake River School District 52

Supplemental Levy: $729,000/year for 2 years

$158.67 per $100,000 assessed property value

This levy is lower than the past levy. Currently, the supplemental levy is $750,000 with an assessed value of $163.43 per $100,000

For more information, click here.

Soda Springs School District 150

Supplemental Levy: $698,000/year for one year

$97.77 per $100,000 assessed property value

This levy is the same amount as this past year.

Sugar-Salem School District 322

Supplemental Levy: $200,000/year for 2 years

$49.54 per $100,000 assessed property value

This levy is the same as last year's value.

For more informaton, click here.

Swan Valley School District 92

Plant Facilities Levy: $60,000/year for 2 years

$24.35 per $100,000 property assessed value

There has not been a plant facilities levy since 2019.

For more information, click here.

West Jefferson School District 253

Supplemental Levy: $360,000/year for 2 years

$142 per $100,000 property assessed value

The is an increase from the current levy of $118 per property assessed value (a $24 increase per $100,000 property assessed value).

For more information, click here.

West Side School District 202

Supplemental Levy: $90,000 for one year

$40.68 per assessed property value

