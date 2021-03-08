“School of Rock” hits Snake River students

News

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - When you think of high school band class, traditionally one might think of concert music or jazz bands.

But Snake River Junior High is changing the game on what it means to take band class. By introducing their version of School of Rock.

Founded by Dan Leavitt and Kyle Spencer, the long time dream has become a reality.

"this is a class that I've had an idea for years," Leavitt said. "but in order for a class like this to come together there are a lot of factors that have to come into place."

Factors like finding the right teachers who can teach the kids to play and how to put on a show. Approval from the school board. And most importantly kids who are interested.

"I was very lucky to have Mr. Spencer as an assistant." Leavitt said. "He himself is a professional musician and has played many years and many shows,

"he knew all the aspects of sound and lights. So I knew the music part of it and together we have the knowledge base to put together something really special."

Once they had the personnel to teach the class. The next objective was to find kids interested in playing. Which turned out to be fairly easy.

"It was a concept idea, and we didn't know how it would work." Leavitt said. "There were 11 students who took part in the pilot and some of them had never played an instrument that they played in the show,

"They're not just playing the stuff they are learning about how to do the light and how to do the sound and how to tune the drums and how to take care of the guitars and just how to be a band."

There was also more to the class than rocking the stage. Students learned how to work behind the scenes.

But to Dan Leavitt, it's more than getting the kids a class credit. He wants the class to be a place for kids to grow as musicians and as a person.

"It's kind of something we've always dreamt about, being rock stars when we were little and to have the opportunity is something we wish we had and are excited to give the kids and they are really excited about it." Leavitt said.

Dan Leavitt has a number of plans to improve the class moving forward. Including classes by skill levels and bringing in guests speakers to continue to inspire the next generation of rock stars.