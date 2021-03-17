Fort Hall opens vaccine up to people 18 and older

News

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) - With approximately 31% of the Fort Hall population vaccinated, the reservation is now making its allotment of COVID-19 vaccinations available to all of its residents who are 18 and older.

The reservation is coordinating a community mass vaccination at the Shoshone-Bannock Community Health Center this upcoming Saturday.

"This is definitely first come first serve," said HRSA Director Chris Waterhouse. "We’ll be vaccinating from 2 to 5. We’ll vaccinate until we run out of vaccine, or we hit our time limit."

The event is called "One and Done", as patients will be receiving their one and only dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

"We like to use Johnson and Johnson, because it's one and done, and you don't have to worry about coming back to another mass back vaccination event to get a booster shot," Waterhouse said.

Those who qualify for the vaccine must be a tribal member, live on the reservation, or have ties to the Fort Hall reservation. Those opposed to taking the Johnson and Johnson vaccine still have the opportunity to receive a Moderna vaccination during the week.

Regardless of which vaccine is chosen, the goal is to have as many people vaccinated as possible.

"The Fort Hall Business Council has set a goal of vaccinations down the Fort Hall reservation of 75%," said Shoshone-Bannock Tribe Public Affairs Manager Randy'L Teton. "So, we're really hoping and encouraging our membership to get out and get this vaccination this Saturday for the Johnson and Johnson vaccination."

Waterhouse also says it's important for younger people around the area to receive their vaccine.

"Sometimes they don't understand how sick they are, and they can spread it to their elders and their loved ones," Waterhouse said. "So, being able to vaccinate the 18 and over is an important part of being able to stop the pandemic."

Appointments can be made by calling the IHS at (208) 238-5427 or Tribal Health at (208) 238-5435. If you live on the reservation or are a household member of an enrolled Tribal member, please call (208) 478-3987 for information about receiving vaccinations from the Shoshone-Bannock Community Health Center. If you need a ride to either clinic, please call the Fort Hall Transit Service at (208) 478-4069.