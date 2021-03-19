Tyhee Elementary students collect socks for those affected in Texas storms

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Winter storms ravaged through the state of Texas back in February, with many people in the Lone Star State still feeling the impact.

So, Tyhee Elementary teacher E'liane Khang's fifth grade class decided they wanted to help. After doing her research, Khang concluded that socks were the best option.

"We came up with the idea of socks, because socks is the number one requested clothing item for people who are in emergency situations," Khang said.

Tyhee's entire student body decided to participate in the project, touching the souls of kindergarteners to fifth graders who sent in footwear from all over.

"For me personally, it makes me feel like I have helped people," said fifth grader Rachel Colt. "It makes me feel good inside that I can help people and make the world a better place."

The drive also showed that to help someone, age is just a number.

"It makes us feel great, because we know we can help," said fifth grader Cooper Bringhurst. "We're just 11 and 10-year-olds trying to do our best."

The school's initial goal was to raise 800 socks. After Friday's final count, they well exceeded expectations, collecting 1,458 pairs of socks.

Khang says its overwhelming to see the kind and loving hearts of her students.

"These children are amazing," Khang said. "I am so proud of them for their generosity, and the concern and empathy that they have for the people of Texas."

The socks are expected to be headed to the Women and Children's Homeless Shelter in Austin, TX.