Blast Off! announces reopening date

News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- After being shut down for the last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Blast Off! is getting ready to relaunch.

The family fun center will reopen on Monday March 22nd.

However, there will be some changes people need to know about.

-Masks will be required for ages three and up, as well as temperature checks and social distancing measures will be in place.

-Birthday parties will also be limited to 30 people maximum.

-Phazer Tag and Bazooka Ball will be unavailable until a later date.

-Sessions will now run every hour, at the top of the hour. You can purchase 1 or 2 hours. All-day passes will no longer be offered.

They also have new hours: Monday-Friday 12pm-8pm and Saturday 10am-8pm.