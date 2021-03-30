New wedding venues to open in Pocatello

News

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) - The Gate City area is expanding the limited options for couples to tie the knot. Two venues are slated to open this summer.

In Chubbuck, long-time wedding photographer Cassidy Bell is building a brand new event center called The Hive, located at Patriot Square on Chubbuck Road.

"Being in the wedding industry, I just noticed that our area is really lacking in wedding venues," Bell said.

Of the locations in town that Bell has photographed, most have a barn or rustic theme. She saw an opportunity to provide an elegant, modern option for couples to get married at.

"I wanted to provide a space that I would love personally shooting in. Something with a photographers eye that's just a white, blank space that anyone can come in and make their own," Bell said.

Construction on the project began in November, but Bell has been dreaming and working on this venture for years.

"It's actually a lot of years in the making," Bell said.

Creating an event space during a pandemic that has rocked the wedding industry could be a risk, but Bell doesn't see it that way. In fact, she's already booking events for the summer.

"It's going to be a crazy year for the wedding industry. People are getting really booked this year and even for next year because everyone who's had to reschedule and postpone --- it's time to get married," Bell said.

The Hive is offering an early booking rate for anyone who schedules their event before construction is complete, which is expected to finish in mid-May in time for wedding season in June.

For more information about The Hive, you can visit instagram.com/thehive.venue or facebook.com/thehive.weddingvenue. To book a date for your event, email hiveweddingvenue@gmail.com.

Also booking weddings for 2021 is the Valentine Event Center in Old Town, Pocatello. Built in 1916 and originally housing the First National Bank, Pocatello woman Mecinna Price began renovating the space to host weddings in February.

Visit the Valentine Event Center at facebook.com/valentineballroom or email them at valentineballroom@gmail.com. The public can view the ballroom on April 2 during the Friday Night Art Walk.