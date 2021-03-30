Non-native lizard hitchhikes from Florida to Massachusetts

National-World

BOSTON (WCVB) — A non-native lizard hitchhiked its way from Florida to Massachusetts this past week.

A person brought the lizard to the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Brewster Animal Care and Adoption Center.

The person said the reptile had somehow got into the interior of the vehicle when leaving Florida and was discovered upon arrival in Massachusetts.

The lizard, described as a Brown Anole, is native to Florida, but a non-native species to Massachusetts.

It was taken to a reptile rescue organization in Connecticut to be rehomed.

Officials are taking the opportunity to remind the pubic that non-native species should never be released into the wild, as they can create vast ecological problems. Any non-native species should be taken to a rescue organization.

