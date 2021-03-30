Official collapses at NCAA men’s tournament game between Gonzaga and USC

National-World

An official collapsed Tuesday evening in the first half during the men’s NCAA basketball game between No. 6 seed USC and No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga in Indianapolis.

Bert Smith was taken off on a gurney. According to the TBS broadcast, an alternate official took over for him when the game resumed.

As he was wheeled off the court, Smith was sitting upright and appeared to be talking to a man walking beside him.

Smith was feeling lightheaded while on the court, according to the TBS broadcast.

He is being attended by trainers in the locker room and is stable, according to the TBS announcers.

Video shows Smith standing in a corner of the court by the Gonzaga bench when he goes down backward without being able to use his arms to break his fall. A person on the Gonzaga bench immediately runs to his side.

