Police release dramatic video of officers saving man from fiery crash

Phoenix (KPHO/KTVK) — Phoenix police have released dramatic body camera video of officers saving a man from a burning car last week.

The crash happened near 34th Street and Osborn Road at around 6:30 a.m. last Thursday. Phoenix police said when officers arrived to the crash, they found the car on fire and an unconscious man inside.

Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said officers tried to open the driver’s side door but it was locked. One of the officers tried to break the glass with a tool but was unsuccessful. In the process, that officer injured his hand. The other officer asked a neighbor for something that could break the glass and the neighbor gave him a small fire extinguisher. The officer was then able to break the glass and both officers pulled the unconscious man out of the vehicle.

The officers immediately began CPR on the 55-year-old man. The Phoenix Fire Department rushed him to the hospital where he remains in critical condition. Fortune said the man may have suffered a medical episode that caused the crash.

