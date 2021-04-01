SCDC: Man accused of trying to break into an Upstate prison to bring contraband to prisoners,

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

SPARTANBURG, South Carolina (WHNS) — The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) says a man was arrested on Wednesday when he tried to break into the Tyger River Correctional Institution to distribute contraband.

The SCDC says that the suspect, Nathaniel Jose Perez, was charged with Trespassing onto a Correctional Facility, Possession of Marijuana With Intent to Distribute and Attempting to Furnish Prisoners With Contraband.

According to the SCDC, institution staff found Perez between an inner and outer fence after noise alerted the guards.

They say that Perez received cuts from the fence’s razor wire and was taken to a local hospital before going to the Spartanburg County detention center.

The SCDC says that officers also confiscated four backpacks full of contraband, including marijuana, cellphones, tobacco, alcohol and other items.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.