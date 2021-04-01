Suspect in double murder of mother and her teenage son arrested at U.S.-Mexico border, Gwinett police say

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Georgia (Gwinnett Daily Post) — Gwinnett County police said a man wanted in a double homicide in unincorporated Flowery Branch was arrested in Texas this week while trying to cross the border from the U.S. into Mexico.

William Jerome Adams, 24, was arrested in Texas and police intend to have him extradited back to Georgia so he can be prosecuted. Adams is accused of fatally shooting Mary Lindsay, 39, and her son, Atif Muhammad, 16, in a residence on Apple Grove Road on Friday.

Police previously said they believe Adams had been in a relationship with Lindsay.

Law enforcement officials have not yet said why Lindsay and her son may have been killed.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They can also visit stopcrimeATL.com. There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters should reference case No. 21-023352.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.