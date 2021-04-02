Volunteers strive to make Koreatown residents feel safe during rise in hate crimes against Asians

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — In an effort to curb a rise in hate crimes against Asians and Asian-Americans, volunteers offered safety and companionship to residents of Koreatown Thursday.

The Koreatown Neighborhood Safety Companions group, along with the Progressive Asian Network For Action and community volunteers gathered at Kenmore Avenue and 6th Street in Koreatown, the same site where a Korean American air force veteran was allegedly attacked a few weeks ago.

The group has even designated “interveners” or people who would be willing to put themselves between a victim and would-be attacker.

“We wanted to create a space for people who want to actually do something about it in a peaceful community-based way,” said Taiji Miyagawa, a volunteer.

Recent attacks against Asians have risen significantly in California. Since the pandemic began, Asian-American hate incidents have risen by 115% in Los Angeles County, 150% in San Jose, and 200% in Orange County, studies show.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.