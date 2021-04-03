Ex-Salt Lake City police officer arrested in Capitol breach

News

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A former Salt Lake City police officer has appeared in court for the first time after being arrested in the U.S. Capitol breach that happened while Congress was certifying the Electoral College vote.

Michael Lee Hardin of Kaysville, Utah, was arrested Friday on charges of entering and remaining in the Capitol, a restricted building, and participating in disorderly conduct.

A Salt Lake City police spokesperson says Hardin retired from the department in 2017.

Hardin’s next court appearance is scheduled for April 8.

He is the second Utah resident known to have been charged in the breach.