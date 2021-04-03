Inmate visitation to resume at all facilities starting next weekend

National-World

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) will resume visitation for inmates at all facilities beginning next weekend.

During COVID-19 restrictions, the possibility of inmate visitation varied across counties and facilities. Now the TDOC has opened up all facilities for visitation with modified schedules to begin next Saturday, April 10.

“In order to maintain social distancing guidelines, all visitors will be required to schedule an appointment. Visitors will be required to wear masks, have their temperatures checked and respond to a series of Covid-19 screening questions prior to entry,” said TDOC.

TDOC added that all inmates are required to wear a mask during visitation and that their temperatures will be checked prior to visitation.

The Tennessee Department of Correction is committed to protecting the safety and well-being of our staff, inmates, visitors and volunteers,” Commissioner Tony Parker said. “We understand the importance of maintaining contact with family members and we have worked to ensure the lines of communication between inmates and their loved ones remained opened during the pandemic. – TDOC Commissioner Tony Parker

TDOC says those interested in scheduling a visit should contact the appropriate facility directly. Before planning a visit TDOC recommends you view additional visitation guidelines on their website.

