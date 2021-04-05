Hiker rescued after nearly 1,000-foot fall in Pisgah National Forest

National-World

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A hiker in the Pisgah National Forest was rescued over the weekend after falling almost 1000 feet from a cliff near the Blue Ridge Parkway.

The Transylvania County Rescue Squad and Transylvania County EMS were dispatched to the area around Pilot Cove Loop after a report that an individual had rolled down Slate Rock.

Rescue crews had to rappel approximately 150 feet down Slate Rock to reach the patient.

Emergency responders estimate he rolled or tumbled almost 1000 feet from start to finish.

Thankfully, the victim suffered only minor injures and was able to walk out of with assistance.

The entire operation took nearly 6-hours and crews were assisted by the Mills River Fire Rescue, Haywood County Rescue Squad and Henderson County Rescue Squad.

