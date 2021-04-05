Local church ‘embracing’ online Sunday Services

National-World

SAGINAW, Michigan (WNEM) — With pandemic restrictions, worshippers have had to get creative for Easter Sunday.

“This is something new we’ve never tried before,” said Pastor Jonathan Herron of Life Church.

Like last year, Life Church of Saginaw and Midland made their Easter Sunday Mass a drive-thru celebration.

“We were in the heat of the pandemic, everyone was freaking out,” Herron said.

Thanks to the vaccine and reduced guidelines, life is a little more lax than last year and Life Church could celebrate Easter Mass in person and online too.

“People were able to spread out, see each other masked,” Herron said.

This year they were also able to bring back their annual Easter Egg Hunt.

“We did our annual Easter egg helicopter drop at Life Church. Dropped thousands of eggs, wide-eyed kids looking up, their jaws are open. We saw thousands of people come out. Social distanced and wearing masks, but having a blast,” Herron said.

Pastor Herron said it is a beautiful experience to have that tradition of worshipping in the same room again, but he’s also embraced taking service online.

“We have people who worship every Sunday online live from Vermont, Iowa and Ohio. And you know they need god in Ohio. It’s been wild to see people from around the country call our church home,” Herron said.

When it comes to the future of Sunday worship, Pastor Herron said it can only be described as ‘egg-citing’.

