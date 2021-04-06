Activists call for federal intervention into Georgia’s new voting law

National-World

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Voting rights activist groups are demanding federal intervention over Georgia’s Senate Bill 202.

And they’re hoping it will come fast enough to halt other states from passing similar legislation.

In a Monday virtual press conference, Fair Fight Action CEO Lauren Groh-Wargo said the controversial bill in the Peach State is a part a national strategy of voter suppression.

“We are grateful Major League Baseball took a look at these issues and spoke up loudly,” she added.

The decision comes as no home run if you ask GOP lawmakers.

“Certainly, if there was an opportunity to change MLB’s mindset and get them back and work together, I would be all in favor of that,” Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan said when asked about the relocation.

Although voting advocates consider the relocation and boycotts some level of progress, the groups say their focus right now is federal voting legislation to overhaul state and local. Groh-Wargo explained they’re hoping for some intervention during this spring season.

Georgia NAACP President James Woodall echoed, “This is deeper than voter ID, deeper than line warming and giving people water at the polls.” He continued, “This is about people being able to participate in democracy.”

Republican leaders point to the nearly 100-page bill’s effort to increase election integrity through voter identification requirements but also expansion of early voting.

Critics claim the expansion is happening in rural Republican areas– that largely Democratic counties have the same two Saturdays of early voting as they did prior to the bill’s enactment.

Additionally, Fair Fight, the ACLU, and the NAACP argue about 200,000 Georgians do not have IDs. Suggesting, the new requirement only forces those people to find the time and resources they do not have to secure an ID.

Groh-Wargo also noted the shortened window for absentee and mail-in ballots further disenfranchises communities of color. It’s why these activists want corporations to help back their For the People Act, a federal means to render SB 202 ineffective.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch Connell advised against that very sentiment on Monday.

“My advice to the CEOs of corporate America is to stay out of politics.”

While the divide continues to seem partisan, local leaders maintain there should little division on fundamental rights.

“Making sure all voters get to exercise their right to vote regardless of who they end up voting for.”

