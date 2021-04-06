Crane hits production studio in Downtown Atlanta

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Workers of a downtown Atlanta movie studio are now lamenting the crane that sits puncturing through the roof.

“It’s done a lot of damage to it, lot of damage,” said a worker at the studio.

The 120 ton mobile crane over extended according to MVP Studios owner J.B. Vick. The crane was removing HVAC units from the roof when the incident happened shortly before 7 p.m. The boom crashed into the studio. The building was unoccupied at the time according to Atlanta Fire Rescue. No injuries were reported.

“There’s a lot of high tech things in there, there’s a lot of stuff in there, we don’t want to say what’s in there but it’s not good,” said J.B.

MVP Studios is located at 255 Ted Turner Drive S.W. The commercial truck-loaded crane was parked on the Whitehall Street side of the studios.

The owner said a production was scheduled to begin filming in the coming weeks.

“If you work for Showtime and you got a movie starting next week we’ll be getting in touch with you tonight because you’re not going to be going into that building,” said J.B.

This is a developing story.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.